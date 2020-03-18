The Chicago Bears are acquiring quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bears' coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020 The move signifies a turning of the page for Jacksonville, who will hand the starting QB job to Gardner Minshew.

Earlier in the week, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that the Bears were looking to add some depth at the quarterback position.

Foles will be reunited with newly hired quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who held the same with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, when Foles became the MVP of Super Bowl LII.