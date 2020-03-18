38m ago
Report: Bears acquire QB Foles from Jaguars
The Chicago Bears are acquiring quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Jaguars trading Foles to Bears for pick
Earlier in the week, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that the Bears were looking to add some depth at the quarterback position.
Foles will be reunited with newly hired quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who held the same with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, when Foles became the MVP of Super Bowl LII.