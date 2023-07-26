The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet have reached an agreement on four-year, $50M contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The deal for the 24-year-old Notre Dame product includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash

Kmet was drafted by the Bears with the 43rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and played in 16 games his rookie season, catching 28 passes for 243 yards.

The Lake Barrington, Ill., native led the Bears in receiving last season, catching a team-high 58 passes for a team-best 544 yards and seven touchdowns.