It's bad news with a silver lining for Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the third-year pivot incurred a separated left shoulder and slight labrum tear during Sunday's 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, but he does not require surgery and is expected to return "sooner than later."

Trubisky is expected to travel with the team to take on the Oakland Raiders in London next weekend, but he's unlikely to play.

The injury to Trubisky occurred on the sixth play of the game when he landed awkwardly as he was tripped up from behind by defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Chase Daniel came into the game to spell Trubisky and led the Bears to their third win of the season.

Following the game in England, the Bears head into a Week 6 bye, ideally giving Trubisky the time off he needs to recover.