Connor Bedard is celebrating his 18th birthday by signing his first NHL contract.

The Chicago Blackhawks signed the first overall pick in June's draft on a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal will carry a cap hit of $950,000 in each of the three seasons.

“Signing Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’re excited to see him grow and play a large role in pushing our team forward for many years to come.”

The centre could make the leap this season after he tallied 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Regina Pats in 2022-23.

During his dominant season, Bedard also led Canada to gold at the World Junior Championship in January, where he produced a tournament-best 23 points with nine goals and 14 assists. The North Vancouver native had also won gold with Canada at the delayed-World Junior Championship last August.

“Being drafted by an Original Six team has been such a surreal experience and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this team’s future,” said Bedard. “The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago have such a rich sports history and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Bedard made history at the CHL Awards last month by taking home trophies for player of the year, top prospect, and top scorer. He was later named the IIHF Male Player of the Year on June 19.