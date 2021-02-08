Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss between two and four weeks because of a right shoulder sprain, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Bulls‘ Lauri Markkanen will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a right shoulder sprain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2021

The sharpshooting big man was injured in Friday's matchup with the Orlando Magic and was ruled out for their rematch a day later.

Markkanen was also ruled out of Chicago's showdown with the Washington Wizards scheduled for Monday.

The 23-year-old was averaging a career-best 19.1 points to go along with 6.1 rebounds per game in 14 contests so far this season.

He was selected No. 7 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.