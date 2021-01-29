Power-hitting outfielder Joc Pederson has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical.

Pederson struggled at times in 2020 at the plate but rebounded nicely in the postseason, hitting two home runs and driving in eight runs as he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series title since 1988.



Except it almost didn’t happen.



Pederson was nearly part of a trade that would have sent him to the Los Angeles Angels but the deal fell apart in the later stages.



The 28-year-old has spent the last seven seasons in L.A. and averaged 25 home runs per season from 2015 to 2019.



He made his big league debut back in September of 2014.