Jarrod Dyson is headed back to the American League.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Chicago White Sox have acquired the veteran outfielder from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 35-year-old Dyson is batting .157 this season with six hits and five runs batted in, but remains prized for his speed. Dyson has stolen 30 or more bases on five occasions and stole 30 last season as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The native of McComb, MS is in his 11th big league season, having spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals with whom he won the 2015 World Series.