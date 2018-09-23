The Earl Thomas saga with the Seattle Seahawks appears to be far from over.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that the team is considering a "significant" fine for on of the last remaining members of the Legion of Boom for twice missing practice and the team is also engaged in trade talks with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even with the threat of a fine and Thomas missing Saturday's walk-through, the team still plans to start Thomas on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, a team with whom the Seahawks had previously discussed a trade for the 29-year-old safety. After a Week 16 game with the Cowboys last season, Thomas made a personal appeal to Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to trade for him, something that drew the ire of his teammates and the club.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the chances of Thomas getting dealt to the Cowboys now is a "super long shot." The Cowboys were believe to have offered a second-round pick for the safety's services during his training camp holdout from the team.

Thomas is in the final season of a four-year, $40 million deal and is said to be frustrated by the team's prioritization of new deals for Frank Clark and Tyler Lockett ahead of his.

Through two games this season, Thomas has recorded 11 tackles (seven solo and four assisted), defended two passes and claimed an interception.

The NFL's trade deadline is on October 30.