The upcoming Monday Nighter between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams scheduled to be played in Mexico City will be moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the field at Azteca Stadium is "a mess" and might not be safe for the players, adding a number of players had been strongly considering not playing if the game weren't moved.

The 9-1 Rams are the host team for the game.