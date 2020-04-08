Must See: Trae Young goes one-on-one vs. his dog

The NBA and ESPN's plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020

Among those expected to participate are Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. Wojnarowski adds the competition will include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni.

More to come.