The Cincinnati Bengals are declining the fifth-year option on wide receiver John Ross according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bengals informed former first-round pick John Ross that they are declining his fifth-year option, per source. Ross now is contractually tied to Cincinnati only for 2020, not beyond. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2020

This means the speedy wideout is not tied to Cincinnati beyond 2020.

The No. 9 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ross did not catch a pass in his rookie season and has struggled to make the kind of impact players selected high in the first round are expected to make.

Through three NFL seasons, Ross has a total of 716 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 25 yards rushing.

The 25-year-old is a native of Long Beach, Calif., and played collegiately at the University of Washington.