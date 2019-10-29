The Cincinnati Bengals are listening to trade offers for left tackle Cordy Glenn ahead of today's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Tyler Dragon.

Glenn, 30, has not played in a game yet this season for the struggling 0-8 Bengals. He missed the first seven games of the season because of a concussion and was ruled out last Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Glenn, is in his second year with Cincinnati after being traded there from the Buffalo Bills during the 2018 off-season. He has 91 career starts over his eight-year career.