A week after selecting LSU star Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 32-year-old Dalton has spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Cincinnati after the Bengals selected him in the second round of the 2011 Draft out of TCU.

Dalton became expendable after the Bengals took 23-year-old quarterback Burrow, who won both the Heisman Trophy and the national championship this past season in the NCAA, first overall.

In 2019, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and a NCAA-record 60 touchdowns passes with six interceptions.

Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler, throwing for 3,494 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2019. He led the Bengals to four playoff appearances, never winning a game.