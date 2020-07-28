The Cincinnati Bengals have signed Heisman Trophy winner and first overall pick Joe Burrow, according to multiple reports.

The LSU quarterback has agreed to a fully guaranteed, four-year deal worth $36 million with a $23.9 million signing bonus.

The #Bengals have agreed to terms with No. 1 overall pick QB Joe Burrow on his fully guaranteed, four-year, $36-million contract with a $23.9M signing bonus. Every top 5 pick is now under contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

Shortly after news of the deal broke, the team seemingly confirmed the deal with a GIF.

A native of Ames, IA, Burrow led the Tigers to an undefeated 2019 and its first national championship since 2007.

In 15 games, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards on 402-for-527 passing with 60 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The last time the Bengals drafted with the first overall selection was 2003 when they took USC QB Carson Palmer.