The Cincinnati Bengals have rewarded Giovani Bernard with a new deal.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the team has agreed to a two-year, $10.3 million extension with the running back taking him through the 2021 season.

Source: The #Bengals are signing RB Giovani Bernard to a two-year, $10.3 million extension. He gets a raise to $5.9 million this year and $11M over two, including a $600K guaranteed bonus due in March. Locking up a team leader and playmaker through 2021. 💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2019

The deal brings his 2019 salary up to $5.9 million and $11 million over two years, along with a guaranteed $600,000 bonus in March.

Heading into his seventh NFL season, Bernard was a second-round pick out of UNC in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The 27-year-old has appeared in at least 10 games in each of his six NFL seasons. Last year, he rushed for 211 yards on 56 carries and three touchdowns.

In 83 career games, Bernard has recorded 3,111 yards rushing on 744 carries with 19 touchdowns.

Bernard once again begins the 2019 season as the second man on the Bengals' depth chart behind feature back Joe Mixon.