The news is not good for the Cincinnati Bengals.

An MRI revealed that Bengals’ WR A.J. Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle that is likely to sideline him six to eight weeks, source tells ESPN. Green is not expected to be ready for the regular-season opener at Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2019

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver A.J. Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle that is likely to sideline him six to eight weeks. Schefter adds the injury will likely keep him out for their opener against the Seahawks in Seattle.

AJ Green tore ligaments in his ankle practicing at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium, as part of NFL’s 100th-anniversary celebration. Field conditions were considered subpar; more scrutiny expected over decision to practice there. Green expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2019

Green was carted off after going down Saturday at practice in Dayton, Ohio. While Green is expected to miss some of the season, some initially feared the injury would be worse.

But there might be some controversy surrounding the injury.

Schefter notes the Bengals were practicing at the University of Dayton's Welcome Stadium as part of the NFL's 100th anniversary celebration. Field conditions were reportedly considered "subpar." and Schefter adds there is more scrutiny expected over the decision.

"You never want to see that," quarterback Andy Dalton said of the injury. "It's unfortunate."

In nine games last season for the Bengals, Green had 694 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He is set to enter his ninth season in the NFL, all with Cincinnati.