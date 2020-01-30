42m ago
Report: Reds, Strop agree to one-year deal
The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million deal with free agent reliever Pedro Strop, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical and contains performance bonuses that can raise the total to $3.5 million.
TSN.ca Staff
Strop appeared in 50 games last season for the Chicago Cubs and posted a 2-5 record with a 4.97 ERA.
The 34-year-old joined the Cubs from the Baltimore Orioles in a July 2013 trade along with Jake Arrieta in a deal for Steve Clevenger and Scott Feldman.
Strop has also pitched for the Texas Rangers in his 11-year, MLB career.