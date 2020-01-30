The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million deal with free agent reliever Pedro Strop, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Source confirms: Free-agent reliever Pedro Strop in agreement with #Reds on one-year, $1.825M contract. Performance bonuses can raise total value to $3.5M. Represented by Movement Management Group. First reported: @hgomez27. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2020

The deal is pending a physical and contains performance bonuses that can raise the total to $3.5 million.

Strop appeared in 50 games last season for the Chicago Cubs and posted a 2-5 record with a 4.97 ERA.

The 34-year-old joined the Cubs from the Baltimore Orioles in a July 2013 trade along with Jake Arrieta in a deal for Steve Clevenger and Scott Feldman.

Strop has also pitched for the Texas Rangers in his 11-year, MLB career.