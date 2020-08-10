So far in 2020, not a single conventional spectator has been allowed to attend a Major League Baseball game.

The Cincinnati Reds are trying to change that.

According to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, the Reds have submitted a plan to the state of Ohio and MLB to have "a percentage" of fans return to Great American Ballpark this season.

Rosecrans reports an email sent to seasonal employees on Sunday night indicates the plan has already been approved by the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. He adds a source told him fans likely wouldn't be able to return until September at the earliest or the playoffs should the Reds advance.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine told The Athletic last month he could see a scenario where fans may return to outdoor sporting events as long as capacity was reduced and people kept their distance from one another.

The Reds are currently third place in the National League Central heading into play Monday at 7-9.