Sean Doolittle is staying in the National League.

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosencrans and Ken Rosenthal report the veteran reliever is closing in on a deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the deal is for one year.

A two-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Doolittle spent the past four seasons with the Washington Nationals after parts of six seasons with the Oakland Athletics.

In an injury-shortened 2020, he made 11 appearances, going 0-2 with an earned run average of 5.87 and 1.696 WHIP over 7.2 innings pitched.

As the Nationals' closer in their 2019 World Series-winning campaign, Doolittle led the National League with 55 games finished and posted 29 saves that season.

For his career, Doolittle has 111 saves.

Doolittle could once again find himself in the closer's role in Cincinnati with the Reds having traded Rafael Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels in December.