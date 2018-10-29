Richard "Stubby" Clapp might not be managing in the big leagues, but that doesn't mean he won't be in the MLB next season.

Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman reports that the Windsor, Ont. native has been hired as the first base coach for the St. Louis Cardinals on Mike Shildt's staff.

Stubby Clapp was hired by cardinals as 1B coach. Jeff Albert will be STL hitting coach. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2018

Heyman also notes that Jeff Albert is coming aboard as the team's hitting coach.

Clapp, 45, had been the manager of the Cards' Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds of the Pacific Coast League, winners of the Triple-A National Championship last month.

A second baseman in his playing days, Clapp reached the majors in 2001 with the Cardinals, playing 23 games. He also played for the Canadian national team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and was a gold medalist with Canada at the 2015 Pan-Am Games in Toronto.

Following his retirement, Clapp got into coaching with the Houston Astros organization in 2007, working his way up to manager of their Single-A affiliate, the Tri-Valley ValleyCats in 2011.

He joined the Jays organization in 2013 as the hitting instructor for the High A-ball Dunedin Blue Jays before moving up into the same role the following season with the club's Double-A affiliate New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Clapp jumped to the Redbirds in November 2016, winning back-to-back titles in both years at the helm of the club.

He was reportedly an early candidate for the Jays' managerial vacancy that went to Charlie Montoyo.

Clapp interviewed for the vacant Texas Rangers manager role last week.