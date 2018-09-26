With the Toronto Blue Jays expected to announce the departure of manager John Gibbons on Wednesday, names of potential replacements are already starting to be rumoured.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Canadian Stubby Clapp and Eric Wedge are two "strong potential candidates" to replace Gibbons for the 2019 season.

Clapp, a 45-year-old native of Windsor, had a 10-year playing career that was mostly spent in the minors. He played a total of 21 games with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001, hitting .200 with a single RBI. Clapp retired after that season.

Internationally, Clapp helped Canada claim bronze at the 1999 Pan American Games in Winnipeg and gold at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto as a manager.

Currently Clapp has been the manager of the Memphis Redbirds, the triple-A affiliate of the Cardinals in the Pacific Coast League, for the past two seasons, winning a pair of league championships. He's also won the Pacific Coast League's manager of the year award the past two campaigns, making him a strong candidate for a major league job.

Wedge, 50, has been working for the Blue Jays as a player development advisor since 2016.

The American has plenty of experience managing in the Majors, spending seven years with the Cleveland Indians (561-573) from 2003 to 2009 and three years with the Seattle Mariners (213-273) from 2011 to 2013.

He won the American League Manager of the Year award in 2007, the only year Wedge has ever managed a team to the playoffs. The Indians eventually fell to the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS in seven games that year.

Wedge worked with Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins and president Mark Shapiro during his time in Cleveland.