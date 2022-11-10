Report: Kershaw closing in on deal with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw are closing in on a one-year contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers nearing one-year deal, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 11, 2022

Kershaw, 34, had a 12-3 record last season with a 2.28 earned-run average with 137 strikeouts in 22 starts.

The 6-foot-4 lefty is coming off a one-year, $17 million contract and did not receive a qualifying offer from the Dodgers.

Kershaw has played his entire 15-season career with the Dodgers where he has a career record of 197-87 with a 2.48 ERA.

The nine-time all-star is also a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner (2011, 2013, 2014), and won the National League MVP in 2014.

Kershaw won a Gold Glove in 2011 and helped the Dodgers win their first World Series in 32 years in 2020.