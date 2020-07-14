How does Dak Prescott fit into the QB history of ‘America’s Team’?

The Cleveland Browns are closing in on a five-year, $125 million contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes that the deal might not get finalized by the end of Tuesday, but it is expected to happen at some point.

The #Browns and Myles Garrett’s deal may not be final and official today. Still a few small hurdles. But it is expected to happen, as Cleveland is set to lock up a key piece. https://t.co/873RKFYdbk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

The 24-year-old recorded 10 sacks and 29 tackles over 10 games in 2019, his third season in the NFL.

During a Nov. 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett made headlines after pulling off the helmet of Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and then striking him in the head with it. Garrett was ejected from the game and was handed an indefinite suspension.

The Browns selected the Texas A&M product with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and he earned his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2018.