Free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned, but has received interest from the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

From @SportsCenter earlier: Cleveland Browns have shown interest in Jadeveon Clowney, and some people around league believe Cleveland got closer with Clowney than other suitors, though nothing ultimately happened from recent talks. Seattle's offer hasn't been what Clowney wants. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 4, 2020

Fowler reports that the Browns got closer with Clowney than any of the three-time Pro Bowler’s other suitors, but nothing ultimately came to fruition from their recent talks. According to the ESPN reporter, the Seattle Seahawks, the team Clowney played for last season, have not provided the pass-rusher with an offer that he wants.

Fellow ESPN reporter Dianna Russini, previously reported that Clowney, who was initially seeking $20 million-plus annually in free agency, is now looking for annual deal in the $17 million to $18 million range. Russini also reported that that the Tennessee Titans have shown interest in Clowney.

As we continue to watch the market for Jadeveon Clowney, I am told by several sources the asking price has been moved off that $20mil+ number and it’s closer to $17-18mil. This could spark more interest. Also told Titans and Seahawks are still “interested” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 1, 2020

The 27-year-old Clowney recorded just 31 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 2019, but did add a career-high four forced fumbles. The former No. 1 overall pick joined Seattle after being acquired in 2019 off-season trade with the Houston Texans.