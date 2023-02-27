Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has an agreement to sell his stake in the Bucks to Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Haslam Sports Group for a $3.5 billion valuation, according to multiple reports.

Lasry bought his stake in the team for $550 million back in 2014. Since then, the Bucks have moved into a new arena, won an NBA Championship (2021) and have become one of the league's most consistent winning franchises thanks to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Haslams bought the Browns in 2012 for $1 billion. They also own the MLS' Columbus Crew, who won MLS Cup in 2020.

Milwaukee enters play Monday second in the Eastern Conference at 43-17.