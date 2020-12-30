The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview New England Patriots head coach Josh McDaniels and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, according to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added the Carolina Panthers are also expected to request to speak to McDaniels, who could be a busy person should he decide pursue head coaching opportunities this off-season.

McDaniels had agreed to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts two off-seasons ago before withdrawing from the search and remaining with the Patriots.

McDaniels has been the Patriots offensive coordinator the past eight seasons in his second stint with the team. The 43-year-old has head coaching experience with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10, finishing with an 11-17 record.

Prior to his time leading the Ravens' offence, Roman spent two seasons as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and four as the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator,

Report: Giants looking at Baylor head coach Matt Rhule

One year after turning down the New York Jets head coaching position, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule could return to New York. According to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Rhule is prominent in the Giants' head coaching search.

Rhule served as an assistant under former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin in 2012.

Report: Panthers submit interview request for Chiefs OC Bieniemy

The Panthers, who are expected to submit an interview request for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, have also submitted an interview request for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has publicly supported Bieniemy as very ready for a head coaching gig.

Report: Ravens' DC Martindale a top candidate

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is emerging as a top candidate as teams begin looking for new head coaches.

Rapoport added Martindale's choice as offensive coordinator is LSU's Joe Brady.