2h ago
Report: Browns sign Hunt to 2-year extension
The Cleveland Browns and running back Kareem Hunt a two-year $13.25 million contract extension, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
The 23-year-old Hunt played in eight games with three starts for the Browns last season after being suspended for the first half of the year.
He carried the ball 43 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns.