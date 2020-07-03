David Njoku wants out of Cleveland.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the tight end and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, asked for a trade from the Browns on Friday.

The Browns told Njoku they would like to keep him, but Rosenhaus told the team his client is "intent on a trade" before training camp.

"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

The 23-year-old has spent the first three seasons of his career with the Browns. He spent most of last season sidelined by a concussion and broken wrist he suffered on the same play in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

The year before, he caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns while playing in all 16 games.

He was selected No. 29 overall in the first round by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.