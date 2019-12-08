Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is playing through a sports hernia that will need off-season surgery, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.is playing through a painful sports hernia that will need surgery after the season, sources say. Every day has been a battle. My story: https://t.co/vJfB9FmP8e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019

Rapoport reported the sports hernia has been painful and every day has been a battle for the 27-year-old.

In his first season with the Browns, Beckham has 57 receptions for 805 yards and two touchdowns.