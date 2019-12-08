4h ago
Report: OBJ playing through sports hernia
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is playing through a sports hernia that will need off-season surgery, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Riddick: OBJ should re-evaluate his career
Rapoport reported the sports hernia has been painful and every day has been a battle for the 27-year-old.
In his first season with the Browns, Beckham has 57 receptions for 805 yards and two touchdowns.