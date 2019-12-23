Report: Cavs agree to deal Clarkson to Jazz for Exum

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade guard Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for fellow guard Dante Exum, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As part of the trade, Utah will also send Cleveland two future second round picks, per Wojnarowski. The picks being sent to the Cavs are a San Antonio Spurs 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 Golden State second-rounder, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

