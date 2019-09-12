Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona that an MRI on closer Brad Hand's fatigued left arm came back clean according to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com.

Hand was sent home from the team's trip in Anaheim to have his arm examined. While he may not need a procedure at the moment, Francona said Hand will have to "build back up" before he gets into game action.

After he pitched to an ERA of 2.45 through July, Hand hasn't been the same since the calendar turned to August. Since Aug. 3, Hand has an ERA of 6.57, allowing 20 hits and nine walks in his last 12.1 innings.

Cleveland used a closer-by-committee in Monday's 4-3 win over the Angels, with Nick Wittgren, Oliver Perez and Adam Cimber all pitching in the ninth inning to pick up the save.

“We’re ready. The nice thing is what we’ve done all year -- nobody has really had set roles, except for Brad. We’re ready for everything down there. That’s the way it’s been all year. Nothing is going to really throw us off. We’re ready to go when Tito wants us to go," reliever Tyler Clippard told Hoynes.

Cleveland enters play Thursday in the thick of the American League playoff race, trailing the Minnesota Twins by four games in the central and trailing the Oakland Athletics by 0.5 games for the second wild card spot. After an off-day Thursday, the Indians (86-61) will take on the Twins (89-56) Friday night.