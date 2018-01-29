All-Star forward Blake Griffin is reportedly on his way to the Detroit Pistons. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Los Angeles Clippers have dealt Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick.

The Clippers and Pistons have agreed on a deal to trade Blake Griffin for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

Clippers are includig Brice Johnson and Willie Reed in the trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

According to Wojnarowski, the protections on the Pistons' pick are top-4 through the 2020 season and unprotected in 2021. The second-round pick in the deal is for the 2019 draft.

Sources: Protections on Detroit's 2018 first-round pick headed to Clippers -- 2018: 1-4; 2019: 1-4; 2020: 1-4; 2021: unprotected. Detroit will send a 2019 second-round pick in the trade too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

Griffin, a five-time All-Star, has spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Clippers, since they selected him first overall at the 2009 NBA Draft.

The 28-year-old signed a five-year, $173 million deal last July.

