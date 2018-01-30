Doc Rivers might have more to deal with than new faces when it comes to his Los Angeles Clippers.

TNT's David Aldridge reports that sources close to the team say the club's mood was "terrible" late Monday following the blockbuster trade of Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.

With the departure of Chris Paul in the summer and a spate of injuries that had seen Griffin, Patrick Beverley (out for the season), Danilo Gallinari and Austin Rivers miss considerable time, the Clippers have spent a majority of the season mired in mediocrity and outside of the playoff picture. The Clippers have not missed the playoffs since 2010-2011, Griffin's rookie year.

In moving Griffin's max salary, signed in the summer and paying the 28-year-old Oklahoma City native $174 million over five seasons, the Clippers figure to be major players in free agency come July and will likely attempt to lure the likes of LeBron James and Paul George to the Staples Center.

Until then, Aldridge notes that the club wants to stay competitive for the remainder of this season. The Clippers are 25-24 and sit half a game behind the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. New acquisitions Tobias Harris, who led the Pistons in scoring this season with 18.1 points a night, and Avery Bradley are expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday when the Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers, while Gallinari (glute) is expected to return.

Heading towards next month's trade deadline, decisions still need to be made on DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. Jordan is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal and become a free agent in the summer, while Williams is enjoying a career year at 31 and is unrestricted in July. The club is likely to listen on offers for both players with picks or young players being sought after in return. It's unlikely that the team will offer Jordan an extension.