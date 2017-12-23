Free agent pitcher Bartolo Colon has expressed interest in returning to the New York Mets on a minor-league deal, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Heard Bartolo Colon might be open to a minor-league deal, but only for a return to Mets. Sounds like the Mets' interest is minimal at this point. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) December 23, 2017

The 45-year-old spent three seasons with the Mets between 2014-16, compiling a 44-34 record, with a 3.90 ERA, and 422 strikeouts.

Colon signed a one-year $12.5 million deal with the Atlanta Braves last off season, but struggled and was eventually released. He was picked up by the Minnesota Twins and ended the season with a combined 7-14 record and a 6.48 ERA.

He was the oldest player in the MLB last year and will turn 46 in May of next season.

The Dominican veteran has played 20 seasons, for 10 different teams, and has 240 wins, a 4.04 ERA and 2454 strikeouts in his career.

The Mets already have a fairly crowded rotation with veterans Jacob DeGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Zach Wheeler, as well as youngsters Steven Matz, Seth Lugo, and Robert Gsellman.