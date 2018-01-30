Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck appears to be nearing taking a significant step in his recovery from a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for the entire 2017 season.

Luck is "very close" to resume throwing, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Sources tell Rapoport that Luck has traveled to the Los Angeles area to work with respected throwing mechanics and strength gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, who also work with Tom Brady as well as other high-profile quarterbacks.

The 28-year-old Luck had surgery last January for a torn labrum and was originally expected to play in 2017. Luck stayed on the Colts active roster for half of the season before finally being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2. Following being placed on IR, Luck spent time in Europe as part of his rehabilitation.

Luck and the Colts are currently without a head coach, but ESPN's Adam Schefter has long reported that the team intends to make New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels its next head coach, with the move expected following the Super Bowl.

The Colts made Luck the first overall pick of the 2012 draft. He owns career numbers of 19,078 passing yards and 132 touchdowns on a career completion percentage of 59.2 per cent.