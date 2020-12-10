1h ago
Report: Two Crew players out for MLS Cup
Two Columbus Crew starters will miss the MLS Cup. According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos are out for the MLS Cup Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
The two were listed as medically not cleared to play.
