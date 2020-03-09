LeBron not a fan of potentially playing games with no fans: 'I ain't playing'

The NBA has set a conference call with team owners/governors for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the escalating COVID-19 crises and next steps for teams, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: The NBA has set a conference call with team owners/governors for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the escalating coronavirus crisis and next steps for teams, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2020

Concerns are escalating among owners and executives that more drastic steps could be coming for the league, including games played with only essential personnel in arenas; the precise scenario that the NBA has required teams be prepared to execute. https://t.co/xnpVXX8KHj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2020

ESPN adds concerns are mounting among owners and executives that more drastic steps could be coming for the league, including games being played with only essential personnel in arenas. The NBA is reportedly prepared to execute this scenario.

A number of players have expressed concerns over this possible scenario, including LeBron James who told reporters over the weekend “ain’t playing if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd."

Major League Baseball is also scheduled to hold a conference call relating to the coronavirus later on Monday.