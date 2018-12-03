56m ago
Report: Conner injury not considered serious
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Chargers 33, Steelers 30
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner's leg injury is not to his ankle and not considered to be major at all, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport added Conner should be ok, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calling the injury a contusion, but how much the injury swells will be telling.
Conner was injured in the Steelers' 33-30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night. Conner had 15 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
On the season, the 23-year-old has 201 carries for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns filling in for Le'Veon Bell, who is sitting out the entire season.