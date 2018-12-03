Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner's leg injury is not to his ankle and not considered to be major at all, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

On #Steelers RB James Conner: My understanding is the injury is not to his ankle and not considered major at all. Coach Mike Tomlin called it a contusion and it seems like he'll be OK, based on early impressions. How much it swells will be telling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2018

Rapoport added Conner should be ok, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calling the injury a contusion, but how much the injury swells will be telling.

Conner was injured in the Steelers' 33-30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night. Conner had 15 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

On the season, the 23-year-old has 201 carries for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns filling in for Le'Veon Bell, who is sitting out the entire season.