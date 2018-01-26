According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans Pelicans All-Star centre DeMarcus Cousins has torn his left Achilles, will miss the rest of the season and the team is awaiting confirmation with MRI.

DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, league sources tell ESPN. He will miss the rest of the season. The MRI is coming soon, but diagnosis is clear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2018

The 27-year-old suffered the injury Friday night late in the fourth quarter in a game against the Houston Rockets.

"We’re scared about it. I feel horrible for him," head coach Alvin Gentry said to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen on Cousin's injury. "Everything that he’s done and what he’s made himself and the improvements in all areas that he’s made, on and off the court, it’s just been great. Our guys feel terrible."

Cousins, who was named to his fourth straight All-Star team earlier this week, scored 27 points with 11 rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes of action before leaving Friday.

The native of Mobile, Alabama, is averaging 25.4 points, 12.9 assists and 5.2 assists over 47 games with the Pelicans in 2017-18, his first full season in New Orleans.

The Pelicans (26-21) held on to beat the Rockets 115-113 and sit sixth in the Western Conference.