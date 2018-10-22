The Dallas Cowboys will acquire Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round draft pick, according to reports from ESPN.

Cowboys traded a first-round pick to Raiders for WR Amari Cooper, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Cooper suffered a concussion in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London in Week 6, but was on the practice field Monday as the Raiders returned to practice after their bye week.

The fourth-year receiver has 22 receptions for 280 yards and a touchdown in six games for the Raiders this season. For his career, the fourth overall selection in 2014 has 225 receptions for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Cooper is entering his fifth-year option next season.