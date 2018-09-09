Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory incurred a substance-related relapse in August, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gregory will play in his first game since 2016 on Sunday after making his way back from a year-long suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, before the NFL decides on any potential discipline later this week.

The Cowboys expected a ruling before today's season opener against the Carolina Panthers, per Schefter, but the league still wants more time to review the case.

Schefter added the league is becoming more lenient toward players who violate the substance abuse policy, accepting suspensions aren't the best way to deal with addiction.