Report: Cowboys LB Lee (hamstring) to miss at least a few weeks

The Dallas Cowboys will be without linebacker Sean Lee for at least a few weeks, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Cowboys LB Sean Lee, who injured his other hamstring last night, is expected to miss a few weeks at least, sources say. First-round LB Leighton Vander Esch becomes all more important. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2018

Lee injured his hamstring in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. The 32-year-old had nine tackles through three games so far this season.

First round draft pick Leighton Vander Esch is expected to pick up the slack at linebacker in Lee's absence, according to Rapoport's report.