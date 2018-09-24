2h ago
Report: Cowboys LB Lee (hamstring) to miss at least a few weeks
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Cowboys 13, Seahawks 24
The Dallas Cowboys will be without linebacker Sean Lee for at least a few weeks, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Lee injured his hamstring in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. The 32-year-old had nine tackles through three games so far this season.
First round draft pick Leighton Vander Esch is expected to pick up the slack at linebacker in Lee's absence, according to Rapoport's report.