Chicago Blackhawks' Corey Crawford worked out Monday and Tuesday and head coach Joel Quenneville said he thinks the goalie could return to the ice soon, according to a report from Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Lazerus added the team will get a better assessment of Crawford and where he stands when he returns to the ice.

Crawford is reportedly dealing with vertigo-like symptoms.

The 33-year-old hasn't played since Dec. 23 when he was pulled from a game against the New Jersey Devils after allowing three goals in just 14 minutes. The Sun-Times says the injury likely occurred two nights earlier in a game against the Dallas Stars when he was involved in a collision.

Crawford was placed on the injured reserve on Boxing Day and continues to be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

‘‘Obviously, you’re missing him. He’s been arguably our key player all year, and [with] the consistency he’s given us in the net, we know how valuable the position is and what it means to your team," head coach Joel Quenneville said this past weekend. ‘‘It’s almost like, ‘Oh, that’s a tremendous hole.’ As a team, you have to make an awareness that, hey, you have to contribute on the defensive side of things a little more.’’

This is the second time Crawford has dealt with vertigo-like symptoms in his career as his missed close to a month in 2015-16, but recovered fast enough to be ready for the playoffs.

Crawford has posted a 16-9-2 record with a 2.27 goals-against average and a 0.929 save percentage over 28 games this season, his 11th in Chicago.

Crawford is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Hawks.

Chicago currently sits last in the Central Division and are three points out of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.