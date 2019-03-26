Another day, another long-term extension in Major League Baseball.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Chicago Cubs and starter Kyle Hendricks have agreed to a four-year, $55.595 million extension.

The deal also includes an option for a fifth season.

Rosenthal adds that Hendricks will receive his previously negotiated $7.405 million salary for this season, then the money in the extension after that. He is guaranteed $63 million from 2019 to 2023.

The extension is believed to be the largest guarantee ever for a pro athlete from an Ivy League school. Hendricks earned his degree in economics from Dartmouth in 2014.

Hendricks has been a mainstay in the Cubs' rotation over the last several seasons. In a career-high 199.0 innings last season, he went 14-11 with an earned run average of 3.44.

He also won the ERA title in 2016, coming in at a minuscule 2.13 in 190.0 innings.

Hendricks is one of many starters around baseball to receive extensions in the last couple days, joining Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Chris Sale.

The Cubs will open the regular season on Thursday against the Texas Rangers.