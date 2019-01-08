SAN FRANCISCO — The PGA Tour has pulled the plug on a new tournament hosted by Stephen Curry because of negotiations with a potential title sponsor and changes to the golf course, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday.

Curry tells the newspaper he is remains committed to bringing a PGA Tour event to the Bay Area, but it won't be this year.

Members at Lake Merced, which hosts an LPGA Tour stop in May, had approved spending more than $3.6 million on upgrades.

But time was running short, with the tournament scheduled for eight months away and not even a tournament director hired.

The Golden State Warriors guard has played in a Web.com Tour event the last two years, missing the cut both times. Curry was not planning to play in the PGA Tour event he was to host.

