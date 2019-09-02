Cowboys owner Jones says Elliott could miss more than just Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys are "frustrated" following their latest exchange Sunday with running back Ezekiel Elliott according to Yahoo's Charles Robinson.

Update on Zeke Elliott and the #Cowboys: the two sides communicated in the late afternoon. Dallas is frustrated with the last exchange. After Saturday’s momentum, Cowboys expected more compromise to get a deal done today. Didn’t happen, so it’s on to Monday and a hopeful reset. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 2, 2019

Robinson reports that after momentum toward a deal on Saturday, the two sides talked again Sunday afternoon but Dallas expected more compromise to get a deal done by the end of the weekend. Robinson adds the two sides will move on to Monday with a "hopeful reset."

Elliott has not been with the team throughout training camp as the running back continues his hold out while seeking a new deal.

Despite some subtle public jabs from each side, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke of Elliott's importance to the team last week.

"No, he can't and won't miss them all," Jones said. "We need Zeke. We're a better team with Zeke, but we need to be able to win when we need to without players because of injuries, suspension or in this case, holdout."

Elliott has spent the last three seasons in Dallas, leading the NFL in rushing in two of those seasons. The 24-year-old rushed for 1,434 yards and nine total touchdowns in 15 games for the Cowboys last season.

He was selected No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.