The Dallas Cowboys will be without the services of Leighton Vander Esch for the next several weeks, but his season is not over.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the 24-year-old linebacker's collarbone break in Sunday night's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was clean and he is expected out for the next six to eight weeks following surgery.

#Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch cleanly broke his collarbone, source said after his CT scan. He’ll have surgery and return to action in 6-8 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2020

The injury occurred at some point during the first half of the Cowboys' 20-17 loss. The Boise State product recorded three tackles during the first quarter alone.

After a Pro Bowl season in 2018 during his rookie year, Vander Esch was limited to only nine games in 2019 and required surgery on a nerve issue in his neck.

While Vander Esch's prognosis is a welcome one, the team believes that starting tight end Blake Jarwin could have incurred a torn ACL during Sunday's game and could be lost for the season.