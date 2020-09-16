Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is expected to miss six weeks after undergoing hernia surgery, according to a report from NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Lee started the season on injured reserve and is now looking at a mid-October return, per Slater.

The Cowboys are also without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch after he broke his collarbone in Week 1.

Lee is coming off the first full 16-game season of his career last season. The 34-year-old former All Pro finished the campaign with 86 tackles and a sack.

More details to come.