With Andy Dalton unavailable for a second straight week, Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys appear to be primed for another change at quarterback.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team is leaning towards giving former Cleveland Browns QB Garrett Gilbert the start at pivot against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

This will be interesting: Sounds like the #Cowboys are leaning towards Garrett Gilbert as their starter after considering all options. But they want to see how Coooper Rush and GIlbert handle practice reps https://t.co/HeJTHlsjQL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

Gilbert would start in place of rookie Ben DiNucci who struggled mightily in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

A product of SMU, the 29-year-old Gilbert has appeared in eight career NFL games with the Browns and Carolina Panthers, but has only attempted six passes in very limited action. Gilbert has also been signed to the practice squads of the Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots.

Gilbert spent 2019 with the now-defunct Alliance of American Football's Orlando Apollos, where he led the league in passing yards, passer rating and completions before the league suspended operations.

Rapoport notes that practice squad QB Cooper Rush will also be considered for the start. Rush, 26, appeared in five games for the Cowboys over three seasons, attempting just three passes.

The Cowboys (2-6) sit in third place in the NFC East.