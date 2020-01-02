As expected, the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Jason Garrett have parted ways, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

It was reported throughout the year nothing short of a deep playoff run would save Garrett his job, and owner Jerry Jones made the move almost a full week after the team failed to make the playoffs. The Cowboys finished the year second in the NFL East with an 8-8 record.

Garrett had served as the head coach in Dallas since midway through the 2010 season. He was the sixth-longest tenured head coach in the NFL, behind only Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, and Pete Carroll.

The former Cowboys quarterback and offensive coordinator finished his head coaching tenure in Dallas with an overall record of 85-67. The Cowboys won the division and made the playoffs three times under Garrett (2014, 2016, 2018), but never progressed further than the divisional round.